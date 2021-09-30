The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.