The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,890 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

BK opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

