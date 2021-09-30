The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 19,440.0% in September

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 19,440.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

