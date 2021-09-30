The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $84.86

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.86, but opened at $82.83. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.