The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 386.50 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.05). Approximately 1,244,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 882,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 395.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

