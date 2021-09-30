The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.04

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.04 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 140.86 ($1.84). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 32,862 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 41.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

