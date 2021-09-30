The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $422.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

