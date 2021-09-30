The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The Crypto has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.