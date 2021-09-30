The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The Crypto has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

