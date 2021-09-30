The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Alex Ryan Sells 1,080 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alex Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59.

NYSE NAPA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 1,016,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

