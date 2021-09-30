The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Trading Down 0.5%

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97). Approximately 464,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 282,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 613 ($8.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 58.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 615.04.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

