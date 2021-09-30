The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 833.3% in September

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
