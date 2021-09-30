The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 833.3% in September

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

