The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,958 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

