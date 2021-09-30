The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

