The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 931.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

In related news, insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of The L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $55,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $431,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,920. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.07%.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.