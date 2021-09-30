The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lion Electric.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 678,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,687. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.