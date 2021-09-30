The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 233,932 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

