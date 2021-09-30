The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $45,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $302.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

