The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.76 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $44,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

NYSE FRC opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $107.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

