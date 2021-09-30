The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $43,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.