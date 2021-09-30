The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $43,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

