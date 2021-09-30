The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,142 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Copart worth $55,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 443,293 shares of company stock worth $62,856,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

