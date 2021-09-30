The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,386 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $44,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

