The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 541,165 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541,165 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Delta Air Lines worth $43,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

