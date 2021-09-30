The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 66,292 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,292 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $49,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AON by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $291.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.61. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

