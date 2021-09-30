The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $45.12 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,479,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.64% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,224,000 after acquiring an additional 320,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

