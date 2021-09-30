The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The New York Times has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The New York Times has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 775,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,795. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

