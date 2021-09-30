The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.79 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $19.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.63 billion and the highest is $20.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $78.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

