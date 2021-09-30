The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.79 Billion

Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $19.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.63 billion and the highest is $20.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

NYSE PG opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $21,057,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

