The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 7.1% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $578.69 million and $146.54 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

