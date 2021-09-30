The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.25.

NYSE SHW opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

