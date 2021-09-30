The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.