The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

