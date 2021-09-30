The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.28% of The Timken worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

