The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

