The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.26 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

