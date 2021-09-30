TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.35 million and the highest is $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.73 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

In other news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

