Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $79.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.21 or 0.00480857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

