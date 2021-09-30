THORChain (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.31 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00015663 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $56.31 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

