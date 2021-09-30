Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $46,371.79

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $46,371.79 and $104,740.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00351369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars.

