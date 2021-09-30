Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $113,463.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00167521 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

