Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) dropped 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Till Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.