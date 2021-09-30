Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.98 and last traded at C$14.02, with a volume of 91973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16.

Tilray Company Profile (TSE:TLRY)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

