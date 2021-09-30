Time New Bank Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $184,574.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

