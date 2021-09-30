Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000.

NASDAQ:TIOA remained flat at $$9.67 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,960. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

