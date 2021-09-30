Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009392 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

