Todd Berard Sells 505 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $21,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 188,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.45, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.