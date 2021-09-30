TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) vs. Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Head to Head Review

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.89 $4.39 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Summary

Origin Materials beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.