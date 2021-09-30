TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 8,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 39,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TORM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

