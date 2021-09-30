Tornado Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.10 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $69.30 million and $23.10 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.01 or 0.00144829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

