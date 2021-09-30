Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 1,179.9% in September

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,422,800 shares, an increase of 1,179.9% from the August 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Toro Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

