Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 1,179.9% in September

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,422,800 shares, an increase of 1,179.9% from the August 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Toro Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.