Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.